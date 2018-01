Van Wert’s Gabe Steyer won his 138 pound match against Preston Wiechart of St. Marys via a second period pin on Thursday night. However, the Roughriders won the dual match 42-31. The Cougars will travel to New Haven (IN) on Saturday to wrestle in the 16-team Bill Kerbel Invitational. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent