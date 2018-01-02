Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Chloe E. Foltz (below), a senior at Vantage Career Center, and Briana E. Kesler (above), a senior at Van Wert High School, as its Students of the Month for December. Both are shown with Linda Stanley, Student of the Month chair. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive the award. Each recipient is given money and a certificate from the local Elks lodge, with the possibility to be named Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship. The program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. Elks photos