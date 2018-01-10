Nathan Vandenbroek (shown with Peony Festival Committee member Vicki Schulte), won the festival theme contest this year with the entry: “2018 Peony Festival: the riches and honor of Van Wert”. Vandenbroek received a goodie bag after he came up with the winning theme after researching the peony flower and its history, from its birth in China to Van Wert County. The history of the festival and what it means are the riches that bless the local community. Peony Festival Committee photo