Paul R. Gamble, 86, passed away on December 30, 2017, at the Valley of Hospice in Surprise, Arizona.

Born on December 6, 1931, Paul was the son of G. Harold and Dorothy (Pangle) Gamble, who preceded him in death, and lived in Van Wert until 1968, when he moved to Arizona.

He loved farming, travel, and working with model trains, particularly HO scale.

Paul is survived by his wife, Edna Modlin-Gamble of Arizona. He had six children, Deb (Randy) Anderson of Virginia, Jill Gamble of Arizona, Steven Gamble of Ohio, Dave Zinn of Arizona, and Stephen Zinn and Luann Zinn, both of California. He also had eight grandchildren, Rob Anderson of Florida, Ryan Anderson of Virginia, Jessica Garwood and Christine Nix, both of Indiana, Justin Gamble of Ohio, Stephan and Michelle Zinn, both of England, and Jim Zinn of California. Great-grandchildren include Emma Anderson, Evan Anderson, Keaten Garwood, Stella Anderson, Paxten Garwood, and Olivia Zinn.

He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Jones and Janet (Doug) Miller, and a brother, Wayne Gamble, all of Ohio.

A sister, Mildred Heath, and two brothers-in-law, Roger Heath and Morgan Jones, also preceded him in death.

There will be no services. Burial will be a later date.