If you are a regular reader of my column, you know how I despise people using acronyms that are assumed everyone knows … but don’t! However, if you are a regular reader of my column, you have also heard me refer to “OMEA” before. OMEA stands for Ohio Music Educators Association. It is to music in our public schools as OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) is to athletics.

The OMEA is the state affiliation of MENC (Music Educators National Conference), and the Ohio state affiliate is divided into 17 districts. District III incorporates school music programs from Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize, Hardin, Allen, and Hancock counties. Each year, an audition takes place for students from these counties to form an honor band, jazz band, and choir. Hundreds of students audition to be a part of one of these musical ensembles. That audition takes place in November and then three all-day rehearsals are held leading up to the District Festival concert. That concert will be held this Sunday, January 14, at 3 p.m.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is honored to host this event which will bring in over a thousand students, parents, grandparents, music teachers and the public. The concert is ticketed and you can usually get a ticket at the door if you arrive early enough. Doors to the lobby will open at 2 p.m.

Prestigious conductors are secured to rehearse, prepare, and conduct these fine student musicians to create inspiring performances by their ensembles. Dr. Charlie Menghini of VanderCook College of Music in Chicago will direct the Honors Band. Dr. Richard Schnipke of Bowling Green State University will conduct the choir, and David Sycks of Bluffton High School and John Stetler of Elida High School team to direct the jazz band.

It is a memorable experience for these student musicians. My children still talk about their experiences of not only playing and singing with the best musicians in the district, but also working with such accomplished conductors. It is a tremendously inspiring and educational musical opportunity.

Many of these students are also preparing solos and ensembles for the contest that will be held the next week at St. Mary’s Memorial High School. The best of these performances will then be highlighted at our 15th annual Young Artist Recital on Sunday, February 4, at 3 p.m., in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

It is hard to believe we have been presenting a young artist recital for soon to be 15 years! The Van Wert County Foundation sponsors this event which is open to the public to attend, enjoy, and encourage these young budding musicians. It is a free-admission event.

It won’t be long until the professional concerts and acts get back on stage at the Niswonger. January 27 kicks off our second half of the season with the 2001 CMA (Country Music Association) Vocal Group of the Year — Lonestar. Tickets range from $30-$50 and a limited number remain on sale at the box office and on-line.

We then bring the very popular kid’s show Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live to the Niswonger for two shows on February 3. Tickets are available now for both the 1 and 4:30 pm shows. Check out the Niswonger website: NPACVW.ORG for more information about this popular show. It promises to be educational, entertaining and thrilling for young kids and adults alike!

The season continues with several more exciting concerts. And don’t forget: MJ Live: A Tribute to Michael Jackson is February 10 and Kenny G is March 24. I still see conflicting information on these dates. They were switched several months ago, but after the initial publication was made. MJ Live is February 10 and Kenny G is March 24. This is definitive!

We look forward to seeing you return to music in Van Wert as we enter this new year. See you soon!

FINÉ.