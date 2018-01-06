VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Health continues to alert the public about the importance of influenza vaccination as flu-associated hospitalizations continue to increase across the state as kids head back to school from winter break.

Week 52 had 925 new flu-associated hospitalizations, which increased from 554 during Week 51. That is compared to 157 at this same time last year.

Ohio is now reporting 2,104 flu-associated hospitalizations for the 2017-18 flu season, compared to 369 at this same time last year.

Ohio has not reported any flu-associated pediatric deaths so far for the 2017-18 flu season (adult flu-associated deaths are not required to be reported to public health agencies).

The start of this year’s flu season in Ohio appears to be similar to the start of the 2014-15 flu season when there were:

973 new flu-associated hospitalizations during Week 52 (almost 50 more than reported this year)

2,892 total flu-associated hospitalizations through Week 52 (almost 800 more than reported this year)

The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible as vaccination is the best protection against seasonable flu viruses.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for protection against the flu to set in.

The flu vaccine is never 100 percent effective, and some people who get vaccinated may still get the flu but their symptoms are likely to be less severe.

More information about influenza and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.