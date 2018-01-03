VW independent/submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric is committed to its communities, and one of the ways it shows that commitment is by offering scholarships.

Midwest Electric is offering scholarships to west central Ohio high school seniors. To be eligible for the 2018 scholarship programs, applicants must be graduating seniors who have all the basic credits for college, vocational, or technical school entrance. Applicants must be the children or legal wards of a Midwest Electric member.

Midwest Electric has two scholarship programs: a general scholarship for students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship for students with at least a 2.75 GPA who have overcome adversity or personal challenges in pursuit of their goals.

For the general scholarship, six student finalists will compete for $9,000 in scholarships from Midwest Electric. Three boys and three girls will vie for two $2,000, two $1,500, and two $1,000 scholarship awards.

The top boy and girl finalists will represent Midwest Electric in the Ohio Electric Cooperatives (OEC) competition in Columbus, where they will compete against students representing other Ohio electric cooperatives. OEC awards 18 scholarships totaling $35,800.

For the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, Midwest Electric will award one $2,000 winner, and OEC will give six $2,100 awards.

Other provisions apply. Contact a high school guidance counselor or Midwest Electric for more information or an application.

Completed applications are due at Midwest Electric by Friday, January 12. For an application form, visit www.midwestrec.com and click on the “My Community” page for the scholarship link or call Kecia Schmerge at Midwest Electric, 800.962.3830 or email kschmerge@midwestrec.com.