Martha Louise Walker of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, December 28, 2017, in Naples. She was born October 11, 1926, in Venedocia, the daughter of Reece and Louise (Meredith) Morris, who both preceded her in death.

She was the former wife of Tom Showalter and had two children, Connie Huffman and Doug Droll. She married Art Droll, who is survived by his daughters, Marcia (Jim) Smith and Julie (Tom) Rupert, and their grandchildren. Her husband of 23 years, John Walker, preceded her in death on July 12, 2016. He was survived by his children, Ken (Judy), Douglas, Lisa (Chuck), and Wayne (Anna).

Martha loved singing Welsh hymns and attending the annual Gymanfa Ganu at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. She enjoyed hosting family and friends at her home. Martha loved to socialize, play cards, dance, and bowl. She was truly blessed with many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Huffman; one son, Douglas (Karen) Droll; two granddaughters, Josaphina Shiloh (Christopher) Boyd and Tanner Louise Droll; a great-grandson, Beckett Boyd; one sister-in-law, Marian Morris; as well as several nieces.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Martha was preceded in death by brothers Herbert and William “Billy” Morris and one niece, Barbara McPherson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer presiding. Burial in Venedocia Cemetery will be private.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Martha’s name to the donor’s charity of choice.

Arrangements were by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

