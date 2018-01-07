Marilyn J. Doner, 75, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:43 a.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 30, 1942, in Havre, Montana, the daughter of Joseph R. and Bonnie J. (McGill) Bachini, who both preceded her in death. On September 9, 1966, she married Hans Peter Bartz and he died March 28, 1999. Then, on December 6, 2002, she married John D. Doner and he survives of Van Wert.

She is also survived by her children, Brian (Jennifer) Bartz of Plainfield, Illinois, Angela (Chad) Crosby of Payne, and Stacy Youtsey of Middle Point; two stepsons, Greg Doner of Van Wert and Rod Doner of Vista, California; 12 grandchildren, Derek and Jaden Youtsey, Sielle, Mylee, and Braxton Bartz, Ethan, Emma, Evan, and Ella Crosby, Jordan (Justina) Doner, Jodie and Jared Doner; four sisters, JoAnn Bates, Janice Bachini, Judy (Mickey) Geldard, and Debbie Courtnage, all of Havre, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn retired from Lincolnview Local Schools after 33 years of service. She was a faithful servant and devoted member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert and the Van Wert YWCA. Marilyn enjoyed walking and bowling with her friends, but most importantly she cherished her family — especially her grandchildren. No matter the activity, Marilyn was their No. 1 fan and dedicated supporter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Burial will follow in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.