Linda Kay Poling Hoffman, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017, after a brief illness.

Linda was born July 1, 1939, at home in Pleasant Township, the daughter of William L. and Beatrice Marie (Reed) Poling, who both died April 26, 1963. She is the last surviving sibling of seven brothers and sisters.

She was baptized March 4, 1940, at the Methodist Episcopal Church and confirmed in 1950 at the same church. On June 4, 1959, at First Methodist Church in Van Wert, she married Larry L. Slocum of Findlay. From this marriage, they had two children. He preceded her in death on August 21, 1984. On March 5, 1988, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, she married Frank B. Hoffman, who preceded her in death on April 4, 2017.

Mrs. Hoffman attended Pleasant School from 1945 through 1953. She graduated from Van Wert High School in the class of 1957. She then attended Bowling Green State University. She lived in Findlay, Bowling Green, Lima, and Van Wert, as well as Niles, Michigan.

Mrs. Hoffman was a homemaker who enjoyed volunteering at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and traveling to many parts of the world and nearly all of the 50 states. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Esther Circle, Van Wert Hospital Twig III, a past president and current member of Evergreen Garden Club, a past regent of Isaac Van Wart chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, a poll worker for the Van Wert County Election Board, and a life member of the Van Wert County Historical Society. She was a past member of YWCA Board of Directors, Willow Bend Golf Club, a Visiting Nurses Association hospice volunteer, and a member of the Goshiki (Sumoto City), Japan, cultural exchange program. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura Slocum (Steve) Blair of Mason, Michigan, and a granddaughter, Alexandra Blair; four stepchildren, Frank W. (Barb) Hoffman of Van Wert, Rodger (Cathy) Hoffman of Pine Key, Florida, Teresa (Jim Miller) Klahn of Loveland, Colorado, and Lori (Rocky) McVaigh of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Krendl, Cara and Joe (Jaime) Hoffman, Josh (Amy) Fabian, Sherry (Kenneth) Brumette, Timothy Figley, Kelly Winters, Julie Wankleman, Katie McVaigh; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Lois Poling and Bernadette Poling.

An infant daughter, Lori Lynn Slocum in 1960; a stepdaughter, Sandra (Keith) Figley; three brothers, William, Paul Richard “Dick”, and Charles Poling; and three sisters, Alice Good, Margaret Ross, and Mary Germann, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Willow Bend Country Club at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 27, with visitation at 1 p.m. that day.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Van Wert Children’s Garden and Brumback Library.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.