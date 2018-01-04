SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The holidays are behind us, students are back in school and area basketball teams can return to normal practices schedules and games. Van Wert will play twice this weekend, Crestview will play Friday and Monday, while Lincolnview will play on Saturday. Below are brief previews of the games.

Crestview Knights

Crestview (5-3, 2-0 NWC) rebounded from last Wednesday’s 52-48 loss to Ottoville with a 52-47 win over Delphos St. John’s. The Knights will return to Northwest Conference competition when Delphos Jefferson comes to Convoy.

Crestview will enter the game averaging 46.6 points per game, while allowing 42.5 points per game.

After a 2-1 start, the Delphos Jefferson Wildcats (3-6, 1-0 NWC) have lost five of their last six games, including two to Western Buckeye League opponents last weekend – 66-34 to Shawnee and 64-52 to Wapakoneta.

The Wildcats average 46.7 points per contest, while giving up 55.8 points per game.

Monday’s game against Miller City (5-4) was originally scheduled for December 2, but was postponed due to Crestview’s extended football season.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Wildcats will begin Putnam County League play against Pandora-Gilboa on Saturday. Miller City can score, as evidenced by the team’s 64.1 points per game average. The Wildcats allow 58.1 points per game.

Crestview’s games against Delphos Jefferson and Miller City will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Lincolnview Lancers

The Lancers (6-3, 2-0 NWC) saw their six game winning streak come to an end last weekend with losses to Kalida (52-49) and Ottoville (77-66). Senior guard Chayten Overholt scored 31 points in the loss to the Big Green.

Lincolnview is off Friday night, and will travel to Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The Lancers average 55.3 points per game, while allowing 55 points per contest.

Fort Recovery’s (5-2, 0-1 MAC) two losses have come by a combined four points – 48-45 to Delphos St. John’s and 38-37 to South Adams (IN). The Indians also have two overtime wins – 79-72 over Greenville and 56-45 over Delphos Jefferson.

As a team, Fort Recovery averages 52.8 points per game, while giving up 47.8 points per contest.

Van Wert Cougars

Van Wert (3-3, 0-1 WBL) snapped a three game losing streak with Saturday’s 68-59 win over Columbus Grove. Jacoby Kelly led all scorers with 27 points, while Drew Bagley had 17, all in the first half.

The Cougars will host Western Buckeye League opponent St. Marys on Friday, then will play at Fort Wayne Carroll on Saturday.

Entering the weekend, Van Wert averages 51.8 points per game, while allowing the exact same number.

The physical Roughriders (2-7, 0-1 WBL) used overtime to defeat New Knoxville 56-49 on Friday, but lost to Spencerville 37-29 on Saturday.

St. Marys averages 43.9 points per game, while allowing 49.8 points per contest.

Fort Carroll won four straight to begin the season, but has lost back-to-back games entering the weekend. The Chargers will Bishop Dwenger on Friday, before hosting the Cougars on Saturday. Fort Carroll averages 59.7 points per game and gives up just 40.8 points per outing.

The Cougars are looking for their first win in the series, which began during the 2012-2013 season.

Van Wert vs. St. Marys and Van Wert at Fort Carroll will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.