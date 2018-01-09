Keith B. Weldy, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 1, 2018, after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born August 11, 1963, in Van Wert, the son of William and Pauline (Doner) Weldy, who both survive in Middle Point.

Keith is also survived by his children Chase, Cameron, Conner, and Rachel, and the mother of his children, Sheila Weldy, all of Colorado Springs; brothers Larry Weldy of Van Wert and Stan (Marcia) Weldy of Middle Point; sisters Cindy (Todd) Thompson of Findlay and Jenifer (Greg) Michael of Fremont.

Keith grew up on his family farm in Middle Point and he loved farming the land with his father and brother. He was a 1981 graduate of Lincolnview High School and was active in both 4-H and FFA, showing Jersey cows at the Van Wert County Fair, the Ohio State Fair, and the All American Jersey Shows for many years. He won several awards, including showmanship at the Ohio State Fair. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems.

Keith worked for both ASCC Computer Consulting and ITT Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 2011, he moved to Colorado Springs to work at Vectrus Corporation as a payroll manager. Keith was an avid bicyclist and runner. In 2015, he ran the Pike’s Peak Mountain Ascent half marathon. In 2016, he completed the Pike’s Peak Marathon, which is considered the second hardest marathon in the world. He was an active member of Woodman Valley Church.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at Life House Church in Van Wert.

Friends will be received prior to the service from 1-4 p.m. at the church. A service will be held at Woodman Valley Church in Colorado Springs for his Colorado family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.