Genevieve Louise “Jenny” Schell, 97, of Convoy, passed away at 3 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born April 4, 1920, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Walter and Wilhelmina Catherine (Giessler) Klein, who both preceded her in death. On December 30, 1948, she married Alfred Wayne Schell and he died June 24, 2016.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Schell of Convoy; one daughter, Kathy (Steve) Gamble of Rockford; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a niece, a nephew, and several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Convoy EMS, St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, or the Van Wert County Council on Aging.