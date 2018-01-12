Eutsler leads Van Wert wrestlers to victory
Van Wert independent sports/submitted information
Lloyd Eutsler’s pin gave Van Wert a dramatic 35-30 Western Buckeye League win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.
With Van Wert trailing 30-29, Eutsler pinned Ottawa-Glandorf’s Matt Schmersal in 3:56 in the 195 pound weight class to give the Cougars their first dual meet victory of the season.
Also winning for Van Wert: Gabe Steyer (132 pounds), 20-4 technical fall over Evan Ellerbrock and Isaiah Bretz (145 pounds), who pinned Brent Seifker in 3:02.
Van Wert’s Killian Suddith (106), Macein Bigham (138) and Eric Workman (152) each won by forfeit.
The Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Coldwater Varsity Wrestling Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.
POSTED: 01/12/18 at 6:53 am. FILED UNDER: Sports