Emma Louise (Dougal) Hoover

Erma Louise (Dougal) Hoover, 89, of Harrison Township, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 21, 1928, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Waldo and Matilda (Shockensee) Dougal, who both preceded her in death. On June 11, 1949, she married Donald Eugene Hoover, who died February 15, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (Rex) Fortney of Palm Beach, Florida; a son, Dennis (Cheryl) Hoover of rural Van Wert; five grandchildren, Heather (T.J.) Thornell, Laura (Josh) Gross, Tiffany Hoover, Ryan (Kristy) Fortney, and Melissa (Jordan) Miller; 11 great-grandchildren; a cousin, Bonnie (Charlie) Kill and family; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Willard Dougal; one sister, E. Irene Dougal; and a niece, also preceded her in death.

Erma was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, where she had been a Sunday school teacher and active in the Women’s Guild. She was a member of the Wren Garden Club and the Lady Board of Managers of Van Wert County Hospital, where she spent many hours sewing in support of the hospital

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Harrison Township, with the Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Church or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

