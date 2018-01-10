VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, will be hosting a free spaghetti supper for all Van Wert County veterans.

The supper will be held at the Elks lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert (along Van Wert-Decatur Road) from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 29.

Spouses, children, and parents of veterans are welcome to attend. Cost for adults (non-veterans) is $5 and the cost for children (ages 4-10) is $3.

Van Wert Elks Lodge members thank veterans for all they do and have done defending the nation’s freedoms.