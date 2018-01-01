Elizabeth Jane Ireland, 92, of Van Wert, died at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born January 10, 1925, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward Gerald and Anna Cecilia (Hruby) Shaffer, who both preceded her in death. On November 21, 1948, she married Harley Eugene Ireland, and he died August 14, 1996.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Sue (Douglas) Thatcher of Van Wert; four sisters, Ruth Burley of Van Wert, Grace Kaufman of Media, Pennsylvania, Dolly Clouse of Florida, and Patricia Yerty of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Brady (Jarret) Hammons, Sommer (Josh) Reichert, Toby (Sarah) Sennebogen, Matthew Ireland, Jennifer Ireland, and David Ireland; two stepgrandchildren, Sylvia Dawn Thatcher and Douglas Thatcher Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

A son, Dennis H. Ireland; three brothers, Edward Vensel, Richard Frieberge, and William Shaffer; and four sisters, Clara Nicely, Florence Antus, Janet Monroe and Louise Pollock, also preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and the Van Wert Moose Lodge Auxiliary. Elizabeth dearly loved to play Bingo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.