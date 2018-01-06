Eleanor L. Feasby, 87, of New Haven, Indiana, passed away at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 28, 1930, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Luther and Gertrude Walls, who both preceded her in death. On November 26, 1949, she married Verlin P. Feasby, who died in 1975.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Dale) Smith of New Haven, Indiana; two sons, Scott (Barb) Feasby of New Haven, Indiana, and Stan (Ann) Feasby of Antwerp; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Five of her 10 siblings also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with Pastor Ron Johnson presiding. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Community Health Professionals Home Health Care and Hospice of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.