VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education announces public meetings, to be held in the Fellowship Hall of Redeemer Lutheran Church, on Monday, January 15, at both 3 and 7 p.m. The board is seeking input in regards to the district’s search for a new superintendent.

Community members are also reminded of the related survey that can be found on the crestviewknights.com homepage under District News. The direct link for the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CrestviewSuperintendent.