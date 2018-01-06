VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst announces that real estate tax bills have been mailed and are due Wednesday, February 14.

Property owners who have not received a tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177. Mailed payments must be postmarked on or before February 14 to avoid penalties, while First Bank of Berne will also be accepting tax payments this year.