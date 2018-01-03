SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights had their share of ups and downs during the 2017 portion of the schedule.

The team finished the calendar year 5-4 (2-1 Northwest Conference), with losses coming at the hands of Ottoville, Fort Recovery, Bluffton and Hicksville, teams with a combined record of 26-8. Victories have come against Parkway, Columbus Grove, Fort Jennings, Allen East and Kalida.

After falling to Hicksville 44-28 on Saturday, Crestview has no games on the schedule until January 8 when the Lady Knights travel to Continental, followed by a January 11 game at NWC foe Delphos Jefferson.

Head coach Mark Gregory said he’s okay with the gap in the schedule.

“The advantages of a break to me is it gives you an opportunity to work on some things for improvement or get players healthy,” Gregory explained. “We have (5-9 junior forward) Ally McCoy out with a high ankle sprain. It would be nice to get her back in the lineup.”

McCoy is averaging nearly five points and five rebounds per game. Paige Motycka leads the team in scoring and rebounding (15.6 and 7.2), while Lexi Gregory averages 9.8 points and four rebounds per game. Lyvia Black averages 7.8 points per contest.

As a team, Crestview averages 31 percent shooting from the floor, something Gregory has to improve while moving forward.

“We have to shoot the ball better,” Gregory said matter-of-factly. “Our shooting percentage in our losses have been low. We have to continue to get better shots and be more patient on offense.”

Despite four losses on the season, Gregory believes Crestview’s rugged schedule will pay dividends down the road.

“We have had a tough schedule, but I know it will pay off by playing these really good teams,” Gregory said. “We have shot free throws really well in some of our tough games and our turnovers have gone down dramatically.”

Among two players on Crestview’s talented roster – two of Gregory’s daughters – Lexi (5-5 sophomore guard) and Bailey (5-5 freshman guard). Lexi is in her second year as a starter, while Bailey offers contributions off the bench.

“I really enjoy coaching my daughters,” Gregory said. “It is a true blessing to be able to do what you love and be able to have daughters involved. We don’t bring basketball home very often. We have enough time in the gym to go over those things. I am so proud of them on and off the court.”