Clara E. “Tiny” Binkley, 91, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at her residence.

She was born September 18, 1926, in Delphos to Noah and Hilda (Carder) Hershey, who both preceded her in death. She married Raymond Binkley, who died June 3, 1994.

Survivors include three sons, Michael (Rebecca) Binkley of Delphos, Timothy (Bonnie) Binkley of Celina, and Rick Binkley of Middle Point; one daughter, Kathleen John of Middle Point; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Daniel Binkley; three brothers, Arthur, Ralph, and Harvey Hershey; four sisters, Mildred Mullhour, Velma “Dutch” Bridges, Esther Rex, and Rosemary Bensman; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Binkley; and one son-in-law, Phillip John, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 6, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 5, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church.

