Betty J. McDonough passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert at the age of 92.

Betty was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on December 5, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Allen) Deer. Following high school, Betty worked at Gimbel’s Department Store. After the war, she married Martin “Marty” McDonough on January 9, 1947. They moved to Van Wert after Marty graduated from Watchmaking School and raised four children. Betty was a homemaker until after her children were raised, when she returned to work. Betty worked at McDonald’s and later at Van Wert County Hospital, from which she retired in 1990.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hoyng of Gastonia, North Carolina; three sons, Martin, Michael (Lu Ann), and Daniel, all of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Shannon, Marty, Austin, Dayne, Dillon, Ryan, Regan, and Kimberly; and five great-grandchildren, Jasper, Jovie, Miles, Colton, and Henry.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Deer; and one daughter-in-law, Cheryl McDonough.

Betty was a friendly, loving and caring person who enjoyed animals, traveling and being a mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Private family graveside services will be conducted in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Public visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Vancrest Health Care Center or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

