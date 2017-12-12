William C. Bolenbaugh, 91, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born August 17, 1926, in Liberty Township, the son of Andrew Jackson and Laura L. (Kreischer) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded him in death. On April 12, 1946, he married the former Marcile Marie Hoghe, who passed away May 24, 2017.

Survivors include five sons, Mark M. (Mary Ann) Bolenbaugh of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ned E. (Nelda) Bolenbaugh of Little Suamico, Wisconsin, Neil R. (June) Bolenbaugh of Chagrin Falls, David L. (Barbara) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City, and James A. (Cindy Burns) Bolenbaugh of Lily, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Anita Copeland and Pearl Whitehead, both of Celina.

Five brothers, John, Allan, Roy, DeLoyd and Donald Bolenbaugh, and three sisters, Margaret Kiracofe, Ethel Hawk and Arlene Marsee, also preceded him in death.

Bill was a 1944 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was postmaster at the Ohio City Post Office for 26 years and was a member of the Ohio City Community Church of God. He was also a member of Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion in Ohio City and Shanes Lodge 377, Free & Accepted Masons, in Rockford. Recently, he was an active member of the Hearth & Home community.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Community Church of God or the Ohio City Parks Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.