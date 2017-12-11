Submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has scheduled mid-term exams for Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21.

All students are required to take exams unless the course does not offer one or students have been granted permission to exempt through the Renaissance program. Students who do not show up for exams will be given a zero on the exam and also fail the entire course, even if their grade percentage is the equivalent to a passing grade, since taking the exams is mandatory to fulfill course requirements.

Students who must be absent for testing must follow all VWHS attendance policies and procedures, as adopted by the Van Wert City Board of Education. All make-up exams will occur according to VWHS attendance policies and procedures.

The schedule for exams is as follows:

Wednesday, December 20

First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m. (first period classes)

Second exam session, 8:30-10:50 a.m. (second period classes)

Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.

Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. (third period classes)

Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m. (fourth period classes)

Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Thursday, December 21