Submitted information

The Cougar swim team hosted New Bremen, Minster and Lima Central Catholic at the Van Wert YMCA on Tuesday. Due to the four team competition, the meet was scored using an invitational format. Cougar swimmers swam well and achieved personal records in 80% of the events. Minster took first place for both the boys and girls, followed by New Bremen, Van Wert and LCC.

The next competition for the Cougars will be Thursday, when they host Elida and Ada in a double-dual meet.

Girls Results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (2:31.16 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Jamie Burenga, Madison Turnwald), 7th (3:05.51 – Rachel Spath, Allie Etter, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

200 Freestyle: 5th (2:49.70 – Noelle Heffner), 5th (2:55.39 –Chloe Brake)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:44.41 – Jamie Burenga), 5th (3:12.04 – Emma Verville)

50 Freestyle: 3rd (31.93 –Madison Turnwald), 7th (35.81–Rebekah Fast)

1 meter diving: 2nd (126.40 points –Adrianna Grothouse)

100 Butterfly: 5th (1:53.97 – Becky Rigdon)

100 Freestyle: 3rd (1:10.82 – Madison Turnwald), 7th (1:28.29 –Rachel Spath)

400 Freestyle: 5th (6:10.24 – Chloe Brake), 6th – (6:43.01 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd (2:10.75 – Jamie Burenga, Madison Turnwald, Chloe Brake, Noelle Heffner), 7th (2:30.81 – Allie Etter, Rachel Spath, Becky Rigdon, Olivia Kline)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:17.42 –Jamie Burenga), 2nd (1:23.05 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 3rd (1:38.44 –Noelle Heffner) 4th (1:8.67 –Rebekah Fast)

400 Freestyle Relay: 4th (5:19.58 – Chloe Brake, Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Noelle Heffner)

Boys Results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:19.33 – Brayden Cox, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Holden Reichert)

200 Freestyle: 4th (2:50.41 – Brayden Cox)

200 Individual Medley: 3rd (2:45.48 –Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: 3rd (24.68 – Holden Reichert), 5th (30.04 –Dalton Heppeard)

100 Freestyle: 3rd (1:06.77 –Dalton Heppeard), 5th (1:11.88–Stephen Hamblett)

400 Freestyle: 1st (5:54.43 –Holden Reichert)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:02.35 – Dalton Heppeard, Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Stephen Hamblett)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:30.67 –Brayden Cox)

100 Breaststroke: 5th (1:38.30 –Stephen Hamblett)