Abby Jackson prepares to score against Delphos St. John’s on Thursday night. Van Wert won the game 55-45, and Jackson finished with eight points. Reagan Priest led the Lady Cougars with 13, Cassidy Meyers had 12 and Caylee Phillips finished with 11. Van Wert’s junior varsity won as well, 43-41. Van Wert (2-7) will play at St. Marys on January 4. Photo by Jerry Mason for the Van Wert independent