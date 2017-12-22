Submitted information

With the recent categorization of influenza as “widespread” in Ohio, the Van Wert Count Health Department is urging local residents to get flu shots.

Flu vaccination can help keep people from getting sick, missing work or school, and prevent flu-related hospitalization and death. The more people who get vaccinated help protect others, including older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue. Those who are sick with the flu should stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others. Although most people fully recover from the flu, some experience severe illness like pneumonia and respiratory failure, and the flu can sometimes be fatal.

People who think that they may have the flu and are pregnant, have an underlying medical condition, or who are extremely ill should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Flu vaccines are still available for ages 6 months and up at the Van Wert County Health Department. To make an appointment, call 419.238.0808, extension 103 or 107.

While vaccination provides the greatest protection against the flu, other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading it include washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into elbows; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; and staying home when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

For more information about influenza and flu activity in Ohio go to www.flu.ohio.gov.