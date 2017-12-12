Lincolnview hosted New Bremen in non-conference basketball action on Monday night. The Lady Lancers led 17-14 after one quarter, but eventually fell to the Lady Cardinals 49-41. In this video Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant hits a bucket and Maddie Gorman drills a three-pointer. Gorman and Alena Looser each scored 11 for the Lady Lancers (2-2), while Brant finished with eight. For best results, click on the headline first. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent