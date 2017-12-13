After months of fundraising, and thanks to the generosity of students and staff, Vantage Junior Cosmetology instructor Amy Grothouse and her “elves” were able to buy a stage-full of toys for the local Toss-A-Toy! program. “Even though we will not see their faces when they get these gifts, all of us can know in our hearts that we made someone’s Christmas very special,” Grothouse said. “And that is truly the joy of giving!” Here, Vantage High School Director Tony Unverferth (left) and Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner (right) pose with Vantage students and a mound of toys. Vantage photo