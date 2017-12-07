VW independent/submitted information

See the fairy tale come to life when Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella waltzes onto the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., presented by Jim and Mary Pope. Tickets for both performances are on sale now at the Niswonger Box Office.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments people love — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball, and more — plus some surprising new twists!

Audience members will be transported back to their childhood as they rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible”, and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream … or a really great pair of shoes.

From the shimmer in the shoes to the gymnastic big-Broadway choreography, this new Cinderella offers plenty of spectacle and lots of sparkle.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be a night full of magic and wonder. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great gifts!

Along with presenting sponsors Jim and Mary Pope, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella supporting sponsors include Van Wert Family Eyecare and Mercer In-Sight, Betsey’s Boutique, First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert, as well as the Robideau family, the 2017-18 NPAC season’s kids sponsor.

Tickets to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.