Van Wert independent sports

CANTON — Marion Local, Steubenville and Trotwood-Madison were crowned state football champions in Canton on Saturday.

Division VI

Marion Local (15-0) claimed its 10th football state title with a 34-11 victory over Kirtland.

The Flyers held Kirtland to just 184 yards of offense.

Division IV

Steubenville quarterback Javon Davis accounted for 324 yards of offense and six touchdowns, as the Big Red defeated Clinton-Massie 50-36.

Steubenville finished the season 15-0.

Division III

Trotwood-Madison (15-0) rallied, then held off a stubborn Dresden Tri-Valley team 27-19 to capture the Division III title.

A late goal line interception sealed the victory for the Rams.