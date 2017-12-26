Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of articles detailing The Van Wert independent’s top stories of 2017.

As 2017 draws to a close, The Van Wert independent is looking back at the top 17 stories of 2017. Each day through Saturday, we’ll recap the area’s important stories from the year. Since any list like this is subjective, the stories are in no particular order.

17) Changes involving local educational leaders

After leading Vantage Career Center since 2007, Staci Kaufman retired at the end of July. For her hard work and dedication over the years, the school’s community meeting room was renamed the Staci A. Kaufman Community Room, and she was honored with a retirement reception and resolutions from the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives.

Kaufman’s retirement didn’t last long, as she was quickly hired as interim superintendent of the Van Wert City Schools. She stepped in for Ken Amstutz, who resigned after 10 years at the helm of the city district.

Amstutz is now superintendent of the Paulding Exempted Village School District.

Crestview Superintendent Mike Estes made it official last week — He told the district’s Board of Education that he’s leaving when his contract expires next July. Estes has led the district for 10 years, and has spent 43 years in education.

16) Two longtime Van Wert city employees retire

After nearly 20 years of leadership, fire chief Jim Steele retired in February. Steele first came to Van Wert in 1979 and moved up through the ranks before being named chief in 1997.

While looking back at his tenure, Steele said time went by “in the blink of an eye” and added that he didn’t feel like he “worked” too many of those days, since firefighting was more pleasure than work to him.

Captain Jon Jones, a 28-year veteran of the department, was named as Steele’s replacement.

Van Wert Parks Director Sue Heppeard retired earlier this month. Heppeard began working for the city in 1982, then was named recreation coordinator in 1986 and was named parks director in 1992. She oversaw development in several of the city’s parks, including the addition of baseball and softball diamonds and a concession stand and a restroom at Jubilee Park, plus improvements and additions to other parks.

Heppeard also helped develop a number of park programs and activities.

15) Van Wert County hit hard by flood waters

Heavy rains on May 24 caused flooding issues throughout the county. Wren and Ohio City received the most rain — between 5.5 and 7 inches within a 24-hour span.

Convoy received 4 inches of rain and in Van Wert, Town Creek rose to its highest level since a retaining wall was built along the creek. As much as three feet of water flooded the lowest level of Willow Bend Country Club, and numerous homes and farms were affected by the onslaught of rain.

Standing water closed a number of roads around Van Wert County, and a handful of people had to be rescued after getting stuck driving in high water.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths.

Many of the same areas were effect by a second round of heavy rain on July 10. That storm system triggered rainfall amounts ranging between two and six inches, with Wren and Venedocia receiving the most amount of rain.

14) Van Wert voters reject an income tax increase

Not once, but twice did city voters say “no” to a proposed increase in the city’s income tax. Van Wert officials hoped voters would approve an 0.28-percent increase, but the issue failed 586-537 in the May 2 primary election.

Low voter participation may have been partially to blame. Voter turnout in the city ranged from just 7.07 percent in Precinct 1B, to 31.01 percent in Precinct 4D.

The turnout was better in November, but the end result was the same, and actually a bit worse: 1,143 voters said “no” to the same proposed 0.28 percent income tax increase, while 938 voters said “yes.”

The failure of the levy led Mayor Jerry Mazur to say certain cost-cutting measures would be implemented, including EMS assist calls by the fire department, free brush and leaf pick-up, and jobs through attrition. Mazur later retracted his statement about EMS assist calls being cut.

