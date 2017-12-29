Crestview senior basketball player Derek Stout has been named as this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Stout, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen, is a three sport athlete — golf, basketball and baseball — at Crestview High School. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent