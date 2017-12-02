Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges motorists to prepare vehicles for winter driving. During inclement weather drive slowly and always carry a winter car kit in case you get stranded.

During the winter of 2016-17, there were 13,783 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads in Ohio. This is an increase of 19 percent from last year, and resulted in 26 deaths and 3,613 injuries. Speed-related factors were reported as a cause in 21 percent of these crashes. The Patrol’s 2017 bulletin on winter driving provides more statistics.

“In the event of a vehicle breakdown or traffic crash, motorists should turn on their hazard lights and safely position their vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrives,” explained Lt. Jonathon Gray, commander of the Van Wert Post.

It is also suggested if you are stuck in snow; ensure the tail pipe is free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

For more tips on winter vehicle care and winter driving visit: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/preparecar.html

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Wh8ptk0UWUk

http://weathersafety.ohio.gov/VehiclePreparednessKit.aspx

Before traveling in winter weather, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation website that provides real time Ohio traffic updates at: http://www.ohgo.com/