Van Wert sophomore wrestler Ryan Pratt is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Pratt, who was nominated by head coach Ben Collins, placed second in the 160 pound weight class at last Saturday’s Lancer Invitational. He’s a three-sport athlete at Van Wert High School — football, wrestling and baseball — and is outstanding in the classroom. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by sending an email to sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent