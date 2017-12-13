Submitted information

The opioid epidemic has hit Ohio hard and for those struggling to overcome addiction, the holidays can be a stressful time that is prone to relapse. Giving gifts and attending family celebrations can be overwhelming for someone whose main priority is avoiding withdrawal. Furthermore, the holiday blues can set in and substance abuse can be a tempting escape.

Ken Yeager, Ph.D., director of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program, has advice for those in recovery, as well as their family members who may not fully understand the nature of addiction.

For those in recovery:

Be aware of cross addiction and cross tolerance. Just because you are not taking opioids anymore doesn’t mean it’s okay to have a drink with dinner.

If you are going to someone’s else’s home, ask that they remove medications from their medicine cabinets.

Have an honest conversation with yourself. Can you handle asking people to hide their medications? Can you go to a party and avoid temptations?

Pick a support person that you can rely on throughout the season.

For family members: