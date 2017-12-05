Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced he will convene the Ohio Ballot Board at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, in the Senate Finance Hearing Room, Ohio Senate Office Building, 1 Capitol Square. The Ballot Board will discuss the Ohio Community Rights Amendment and the Initiative and Referendum for Counties and Townships Amendment proposed by Ohio community members to be placed on a statewide ballot.

The Attorney General certified both initiatives on November 27. In accordance with Ohio law, the Ballot Board will decide whether the proposed constitutional amendments each contain one single subject.

Ballot Board meetings are open to the public. A legal representative of the people, community members, and several members of the Ohio Community Rights Network will attend the hearing to voice their support to the Ballot Board members.

Secretary Husted serves as the chairman of the Ohio Ballot Board. Other members include State Senator Jay Hottinger, State Senator Michael Skindell, State Representative Kathleen Clyde, and William Morgan.