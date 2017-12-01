VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Ministerial Association will be having its annual Advent Service at Trinity Friends Church this Sunday evening, December 3, starting at 7 p.m. Pastor Bill Watson will be sharing at the service.

Trinity Friends is located at 605 N. Franklin St. Fellowship and cookies will follow the service. Everyone is invited as the community celebrates the birth of Christ.

For more information, contact Pastor Paul Hamrick at 419.771.9378 or email 771hope@gmail.com.