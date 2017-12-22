Michael L. “Cheesie” Chesbro, 42, of Convoy, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at his residence.

He was born July 15, 1975, to Danny and Jessie (Searfoss) Chesbro of Van Wert. On December 10, 2005, he married Amanda (Workman) Chesbro, and she survives in Convoy.

Cheesie is also survived by his five children, Hailie L. Chesbro, Aleigh J. Chesbro, Derrius M. Chesbro, Dorian J. Chesbro, and Draven L. Chesbro, all at home; and two brothers, Tony and Scott Chesbro, both of Decatur, Indiana.

He was a 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School, currently worked at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert, and was a member of Pioneer Christian Ministries of Van Wert. Cheesie played coed softball and semi-pro football for the Lima Warriors and Decatur Patriots, coached youth football in Van Wert and Convoy, baseball and softball in Wren, and Upward Basketball in Van Wert. He was very involved with outreach ministries, both at Pentecostal Way and Pioneer Christian Ministries, and helped create the Turn Right, Go Straight program at Pentecostal Way Church in Van Wert.

He was an avid fisherman and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bears. But, most importantly, Cheesie was a mentor and life coach to not only his family, but to countless youths and others whose lives were touched by his positive attitude and a genuine personality.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 28, at the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chuck Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Michael L. Chesbro Scholarship Fund.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

