Mary Eileen Dawson, 88, of Convoy, died at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on February 8, 1929, in Zanesville, the daughter of John Jay and Cora M. (Dunn) Creavenor, who both preceded her in death. On April 13, 1946, she married William Herbert Dawson, who died June 26, 2002.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy J. Wieman of Convoy; four sons, William H. Dawson Jr., of Convoy, and Richard L. Dawson, Gary L. Dawson, and Bryan H. Dawson, all of Van Wert; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.