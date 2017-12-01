VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has purchased the building at 102 W. Main St. in Van Wert and plans to utilize the space as the agency’s new Foster Care and Adoption Center.

The three-story building will undergo several renovations in order to turn the main level into office and training space for The Marsh’s growing foster care and adoption division.

“As our agency continues to grow and serve more children, it became apparent that we needed additional space that was more accessible to the community,” said Kim Mullins, executive director of Child and Family Services at The Marsh.

In recent months, The Marsh has been focused on recruiting more foster and adoptive families. The increase in efforts has brought several new families on board. As a result, more training events are taking place, more treatment meetings are being held and more children are being placed in homes.

“It is a great feeling to see our number of dedicated foster and adoptive families growing,” said Melissa Gearhart, foster care and adoption supervisor. “This new office space will allow us to continue to grow and give us a convenient, accessible location to meet with prospective and current parents.”

Formerly Next, the building will receive a facelift from Alexander & Bebout over the next several weeks. Contractors will work to create offices and training space, as well as a conference room. A move-in date is planned for the first quarter of 2018 and an open house will be held for the public at that time.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth to 17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 36 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children, and community members.