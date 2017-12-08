Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — The Lady Lancers jumped out to a 13-point first quarter lead and clamped down defensively in a 33-19 non-conference girls’ basketball road win over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Lincolnview led 16-3 after the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime. Despite scoring just four points in the third quarter, the Lady Lancers led 24-11, before outscoring the Thunderbirds 9-8 in the fourth quarter.

Lincolnview was 12-41 (29 percent) from the floor, while Lima Central Catholic was 7-34 (20 percent).

Kayla Schimmoeller led Lincolnview with 13 points, and Maddie Gorman finished with six.

The Lady Lancers (2-1) will host New Bremen on Monday.