Lincolnview senior basketball guard Alena Looser is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Looser, who was nominated by head coach Dan Williamson, had 11 points in a 54-26 season-opening victory over Continental. She’s a three-sport athlete at Lincolnview High School — cross country, basketball and softball — and is an excellent student in the classroom. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent