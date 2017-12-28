Print for later

Lois Rager, 99, of Rockford, passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, December 27, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born August 1, 1918, to Clarence V. and Ethel O. (Custer) McSherry, who both preceded her in death. On April 7, 1940, she married Robert E. Rager, who died August 7, 2005.

Survivors include e a son, Larry Robert (Tammi) Rager of Columbus; four grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

A daughter, Carol Diane Rager, and a sister, Marcella Easthom, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 29, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Graveside services will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God near Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.