ELIDA — Lincolnview made a 12-2 first quarter advantage hold up, in a 33-26 road win over Elida on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers led 22-13 at halftime and 29-18 after three quarters. Lincolnview held Elida to just 10-46 (22 percent) from the floor and enjoyed a 27-22 advantage on the boards.

Alena Looser was the leading scorer for the Lady Lancers, finishing with 12, including two three point buckets. Kayla Schimmoeller dropped in 11, while Maddie Gorman had five.

Lincolnview (3-2) will open Northwest Conference competition at Spencerville on Thursday.