Van Wert independent sports

A big second half propelled Ottoville to a 47-23 non-conference basketball win over Lincolnview on Saturday.

The Lady Lancers trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime. Ottoville enjoyed an 11-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter, then the Lady Green outscored the hosts 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Alena Looser led Lincolnview (1-1) with seven points.