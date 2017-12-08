SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Paige Motycka scored 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds and the Crestview Lady Knights opened Northwest Conference play with a 48-40 home win over Columbus Grove on Thursday night.

Half of Motycka’s points came from the free throw line, where she hit 11 of 12 shots, including critical ones in the fourth quarter.

The victory evened Crestview’s overall record at 2-2 (1-0 NWC). Columbus Grove dropped to 2-2 (0-1 NWC).

It was a sluggish first half, with the two teams tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, and Crestview holding a 19-18 lead at the break. Columbus Grove led 35-34 after three quarters, but the Lady Knights outscored the Bulldogs 14-5 in the final period.

“At halftime I thought the effort was there, but we were just making little mistakes here and there, and I told them we need to shore up those mistakes,” head coach Mark Gregory said.

Ally McCoy scored 12 points, while Lyvia Black finished with nine. Olivia Cunningham had six rebounds, five assists and two points.

“I try to play nine, sometimes 10 girls and every single girl who played tonight gave me something positive,” Gregory said. “They played so hard, so gritty, so tough, and did the little things.”

Both teams struggled from the floor, but excelled from the free throw line. Crestview was 13-46 (28 percent) from the floor, but 20 of 22 (90 percent) from the free throw line. Columbus Grove 12-45 (26 percent) and 11-13 (84 percent). Crestview enjoyed a 28-21 advantage on the boards.

Crestview also won the junior varsity contest, using overtime to defeat Columbus Grove 33-30.

The Lady Knights will play at Bluffton next Thursday.