Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte rolled a perfect game – 300 – but the Lancers came up just short against Van Wert, as the Cougars wound up with a 2,664-2,628 win at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Korte also rolled a 235, while Noah Daeger finished with 343 (199-150). Also scoring for Lincolnview: Nick Pollock (134-166, 300), Drew Motycka (166-133, 299) and Justin Braun (135-121, 256).

Van Wert was led by Ian Ellis (210-205, 415) and Nathan Bidlack (226-188, 414). Also scoring for the Cougars: Troy Weaks (168-147, 315), Collin Mosier (148-134, 282), Derrick Fanning (178) and Steele Stabler (128).