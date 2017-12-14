Van Wert independent sports

The Crestview Knights and the Lincolnview Lancers boys’ basketball teams each have a double-dip weekend ahead. Below are brief capsules in advance of the games.

Crestview: vs. Bluffton Friday, at Edgerton Saturday.

After struggling in the fourth quarter against Van Wert last Friday, the Knights (1-1) hit on all cylinders during Saturday’s 86-54 victory over Parkway. Crestview is averaging 65 points per game, while giving up 51.

Bluffton (1-1) had a season-opening 41-37 victory over Leipsic, but lost 60-46 to Bath last Friday.

Edgerton has struggled to an 0-3 record, and is averaging about 44 points per game, while giving up 56. This is the first ever regular season meeting between the Bulldogs and the Knights.

Lincolnview: vs. Spencerville Friday, vs. Wayne Trace Saturday.

The Lancers (2-1) picked up two wins last weekend, defeating Upper Scioto Valley (61-39) and Continental (46-36). Lincolnview is averaging nearly 50 points per game, while giving up 41.

Defending Northwest Conference champion Spencerville is off to an 0-3 start, with losses to St. Henry, Elida and Fort Jennings. The Bearcats are averaging just 33 points per game, while giving up 62 per game.

Wayne Trace (3-0) will host Liberty Center on Friday. The Raiders are averaging 61 points per game and giving up 50 per game.